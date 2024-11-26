Nelson and Colne College student named runner-up in prestigious national award

Shelley Gill, a student at Nelson and Colne College Group, has been named runner-up in the highly regarded Association of Colleges (AoC) Student of the Year Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards celebrate outstanding achievements by students from further education colleges across the UK, highlighting their dedication, resilience, and contributions to their communities. Shelley, 46, from Burnley, won the Higher Apprentice category in the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards earlier in the year, was the only finalist from the North West, earning national recognition for her commitment to balancing her professional career, academic studies, and personal development.

Shelley said: “I’m shocked, pleased, and incredibly honoured to have been recognised in this way. “I never expected to get this far, and to be named runner-up is truly overwhelming. It’s been hard work balancing everything, but this recognition makes it all worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shelley has worked for the East Lancashire Healthcare Trust (ELHT) for over 20 years, starting as a receptionist and progressing to Deputy Centre Manager. In 2021, she joined Nelson and Colne College to pursue an Institute for Leadership and Management Level 5 Apprenticeship Diploma as part of the Trust’s succession planning strategy.

Shelley (centre) being presented with her award by broadcaster Tina Daheley and David Hughes CBE, Chief Executive of the AoC.

During her studies, Shelley has gained expertise in areas such as organisational strategy, project management, financial management, and leadership. The course has significantly boosted her confidence, enabling her to tackle new challenges and lead initiatives, including a project to standardise procedures across 12 health centres within the Trust to enhance training, booking processes, and patient experiences. Shelley added: "Before the course, I wouldn’t have known where to start with something like this. Now, I feel confident and capable.

My colleagues have noticed the difference, and I’ve been able to share my learning to help the wider team. “If anyone is thinking about doing an apprenticeship, just go for it! I’ve had an incredible experience at Nelson & Colne College. The support has been outstanding, and the skills I’ve gained will stay with me for life.”

Lisa O’Loughlin CEO and Principal at NCCG said: “Shelley’s success in the AoC Student of the Year Awards is a reflection of her hard work, determination, and commitment to personal growth. She is a fantastic role model, demonstrating the power of education to transform lives and careers. We are incredibly proud of Shelley and look forward to seeing all she will achieve in the future.”