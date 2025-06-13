Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre launches most generous HE financial support in East Lancashire

Students at Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre can now receive up to £3,000 in financial support over the course of a three-year programme, thanks to an enhanced and improved financial support scheme, helping more people than ever access higher education.

The financial support – part of the college’s Access and Participation Plan – is designed to break down financial barriers and support students to succeed, regardless of background. Students from households with an annual income of up to £37,000 may be eligible for the assistance.

The funding, which was recently revised, now offers £1,000 per year (increased from £800), representing the most generous Higher Education financial support in East Lancashire.

Along with the comprehensive package, eligible students will be able to access additional support including:

· Up to 15% of total childcare costs are covered

· Support for travel costs to campus and related work placements

· Free kit and/or equipment for your course

· Free breakfast and fruit on study days at the University Centre

This offer reflects the real cost of living and studying for today’s students. This means students can focus more on their studies, and career goals – and worry less about money.

Charlotte Scheffman, Dean of Higher Education at the University Centre, said: “The financial support available is of high value for those of our students who struggle to combine studies and living costs. Many also have caring responsibilities so may not be able to take on additional part-time work.

“The financial support makes the impossible possible for some of our students and means they can stay and complete their studies significantly improving their life chances.”

The college hopes this provision will encourage more adults and Level 3 learners to consider staying local for their degree-level studies.

Students interested in finding out more can visit the University Centre website here: https://bit.ly/studentfinanceoffer