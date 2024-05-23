Nature Trail Nurseries smashing Ofsted inspections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nature Trail Nurseries are a local group of childcare nurseries based in Chorley and the surrounding areas.

In the month of March within a two week period, Nature Trail had 3 nurseries routinely inspected by Ofsted. Two of these inspections were undertaken on the same day. Our Chorley and Brinscall nurseries were both inspected on 07.03.2024. Our Heskin nursery was then inspected on 21.03.2024.

We are delighted to say that we maintained our previous Ofsted gradings in all three inspections. Both our Chorley and Heskin nurseries are both graded Good by Ofsted and our Brinscall nursery is graded Outstanding by Ofsted.

The inspector said this about our Brinscall nursery "Children flourish in this outstanding nursery. Staff are passionate and motivated to deliver a well-thought-out and purposeful curriculum." The behaviour of our children was praised "Children's behaviour is exemplary. Staff members consistently model respectful behaviour and boundaries. They praise and encourage children which supports their strong self-esteem." And our partnerships with our parents and carers were recognised as a key factor in our children making progress "Parents speak very highly of the nursery and staff. They say that they feel extremely involved in what is happening and that staff truly know their child and their individual needs. The effective and ongoing communication with parents enhances the consistency of children's learning. This helps children make excellent progress in all areas of learning."

We thank our wonderful teams at all three of the nurseries for their hardwork and passion for their roles, that undoubtedly shone through during these inspections.