‘Nature Hubs’ funding to transform community spaces in the north-west

- New grants announced as research shows over a third of people in the north-west spend less than an hour a week in nature - ‘Nature Hubs’ projects aim to break down barriers to engaging in outdoor community activities

Fifteen community groups in the north-west have today been announced as winners of up to £6,000 in 'Nature Hubs’ grants to update and transform local areas into vibrant community green spaces.

The grants, awarded by environmental charity Hubbub and funded by Starbucks, have been allocated to community groups and projects that aim to increase local access to green space, upskill communities, bring people together in nature and / or build climate resilience. In total, over £560,000 in grants is being awarded to 100 Nature Hubs projects across Great Britain with the aim of bringing nature closer to people and people closer to nature.

The Nature Hubs funding announcement comes as recent research commissioned by Hubbub revealed that more than a third of people in the north-west (36%) currently spend less than an hour a week in nature, however 46% are keen to spend more of their spare time outdoors.

Funding has been given to improve a landscaped rooftop garden in Warrington

The poll showed that over three-quarters (78%) of people in the north-west feel better after spending time in nature. However, over half (58%) faced barriers to spending more time outdoors, including having no green space at all nearby, outdoor spaces being dirty or unpleasant and feeling unsafe in local green spaces.

Projects receiving Nature Hubs funding in the north-west include:

A landscaped roof garden in Warrington to develop artist-led workshops and install a weather station to measure and build understanding of the link between nature and climate change

The installation of heating and lighting to provide year-round access to a new walled garden pavilion in Birkenhead, creating a safe outdoor space for local communities including women and girls, children’s groups and refugees and asylum seekers

A hügelkultur healing garden, revolving around the symbolism of a large snake, representing recycling, healing, transformation, and connection to the earth in Leasowe, Liverpool

The installation of polytunnels on a disused community football pitch in Preston to grow fruit and vegetables for local communities and food banks

A therapeutic garden in Morecambe to teach people about self-care through caring for plants and vegetables

The redevelopment of an abandoned Community Allotment in Oldham, utilising a new nature classroom, wildlife pond and meadows for activities for schools, youth groups and residents

The transformation of an open, neglected council-owned area of unfenced allotment plots into a nature haven for wildlife and 24/7 community accessibility in Gorton, Manchester

Supporting Platt Fields Market Garden in Manchester in the transformation of two disused bowling greens to become a hub of volunteering, training and community food events

Gavin Ellis, Co-founder at Hubbub said: “Access to safe and inclusive green spaces, particularly in urban areas, is so critical to our mental, physical and social wellbeing. Improving the green spaces in our towns and cities also helps to improve biodiversity, cool our streets and provide fantastic opportunities to grow fresh produce. The Nature Hubs initiative is designed to make these natural spaces - and the many wonderful ways to engage in environmental activities within them - much more accessible for everyone.

“We received so many incredible applications from community groups across the region and are really excited to work with all our new Nature Hubs partners in the north-west to see the impact that these varied and ambitious plans will have on local communities.”

Culture Warrington, in partnership with Warrington Museum, will use the grant to further develop its community roof and learning garden, situated at the top of Golden Square Shopping Centre car park. The space is designed to strengthen and extend the links between nature and climate change and the school curriculum. A weather station will be installed to help schools study hard data around temperature changes in green spaces Vs grey urban spaces, while the grant will also fund a new programme of artist-led workshops and events.

Amanda Moore, Education and Sustainability Officer at Culture Warrington, said: “This garden will be an invaluable tool for education on climate change and biodiversity for schools and other community groups. It’s designed to act as a bridge between our museum collections and the living world around us. We’re delighted to receive this Nature Hubs funding to enable us to extend our programme of activities and workshops, as well as train our garden volunteer team to further develop their love of gardening and nature to help benefit others."

Alex Rayner, General Manager at Starbucks UK, said: “Since the beginning, Starbucks has been about more than coffee. Everyday across the globe, our partners support the communities in our stores and the neighbourhoods we are a part of. Starbucks UK Nature Hubs marks a new milestone in our aim to contribute positively to every community we serve, helping to transform local areas into vibrant green spaces that bring people together in nature. I am grateful to our partners for bringing them to life and can’t wait to see the joy and benefits they bring to our communities.”

A total of 100 grants worth over £560,000 are being awarded to community groups across the UK. The Nature Hubs scheme is funded by the Starbucks 5p Cup Charge and is part of Hubbub and Starbucks wider ambition to build stronger, greener communities across the UK. The fund aims to improve access and connection to nature in the communities Starbucks serves, by creating green spaces within a 5km radius of Starbucks stores.