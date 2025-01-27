National Football Museum’s Impact Report reveals £16.4M North West contribution and record-breaking engagement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Football Museum (NFM) has released its inaugural ‘Football Creates’ Impact Report, highlighting a highly successful 2023-24 year. Leading the findings is a £16.4M gross value added (GVA) across Greater Manchester and the wider North West region through supporting 210 jobs.

Among the key results, the museum achieved a £1.8M direct cultural and social value contribution - marking a 20% increase from the previous year. Additionally, 28% of local visitors came from the most deprived areas of Manchester*, demonstrating the museum’s role in fostering creative inclusivity and accessibility in the region.

The report also marks the museum’s first year as an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, during which it has delivered a diverse array of exhibitions and events. These initiatives attracted record attendance, following the introduction of a charging model in 2019 and a 19% increase in visitors year on year.

At the heart of the museum’s efforts is its core strategy, Football Creates, which harnesses the profound impact football and creativity can have to enhance wellbeing and drive positive change across communities. Over the year, the National Football Museum facilitated 3,893 school visits and engaged 3,866 families in gallery activities.

Tim Desmond, CEO

The museum also supported 1,018 community outreach initiatives and provided 62 work experience and volunteering placements. The report further underscores the museum’s commitment to sustainability. As one of the first museums in the UK to receive Carbon Literacy Organisation (CLO) accreditation, the National Football Museum is creating meaningful change by reducing its environmental footprint.

The museum’s Carbon Reduction Plan aims to reduce the museum’s direct carbon emissions by 50% by 2038, in line with Manchester’s goal to be a zero-carbon city by the same year. In 23/24, 95% of NFM staff completed carbon literacy training and as a single-use plastic free venue, no waste was sent to landfill.

Tim Desmond, Chief Executive at the National Football Museum, said: “Our unique purpose is to improve wellbeing by harnessing the unique power of football and creativity. This enables us to engage audiences who may be less culturally connected and make a real difference through the universal appeal of the beautiful game. “Our Impact Report marks an important step in our journey to improve the way we monitor and evaluate our social and cultural impact, ensuring we continue to deliver high quality outcomes for all our stakeholders.

Thanks to our collaboration with independent impact reporting firm eskogen, we’ve been able to continuously improve our offerings and respond to the evolving needs of our visitors and communities through our Football Creates Strategy.” * Source: ekosgen National Football Museum Impact Assessment 2023/24 (November 2024). Defined as the wards whose majority of neighbourhoods are in the 10% most deprived nationally.