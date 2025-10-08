National exercise accreditation scheme to help more Lancashire communities get active for autumn

The new accreditation and training scheme is aiming to help more people across Lancashire to enjoy being active for autumn

A new national exercise accreditation scheme which is being backed by organisations such as Parkinson's UK and CIMSPA is aiming to help more Lancashire communities to get active for autumn and winter.

A new training and accreditation partnership from RMR Rehabilitation and Reach Your Peak is aiming to get more Parkinson’s exercise instructors and coaches to a national standard of excellence.

Backed by the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA) and Parkinson’s UK, the new accreditation courses are designed to give exercise coaches, instructors and personal trainers a professional qualification to more effectively support people living with Parkinson’s.

The new accreditations will also give coaches a better understanding of Parkinson’s as a condition and the tools to adapt exercise sessions.

The aim is to not only meet the needs of people living with the condition, but also to help more communities get active in a safe and fun way.

Being active can be one of the best and most effective ways to live well with Parkinson’s, not only for the physical benefits, but for mental health, too.

Exercise and physical activity professionals play an important role in helping more people to lead an active lifestyle with Parkinson’s. It is hoped that the new accreditations will make it easier for more instructors to support those living with the condition at a local, regional and national level.

Speaking about the new offer, Rowan Morgan-Ruffley, Personal trainer and director of RMR Rehabilitation, said:

“We are committed to ensuring every person with Parkinson’s has access to the right guidance and support to stay active and exercise safely. All our personal trainers hold additional Parkinson’s-specific qualifications, giving them the expertise to adapt programmes, understand individual needs, and help clients stay active with confidence.”

Maria Lewis, Specialist Parkinson’s Physiotherapist and co-founder of Reach Your Peak, said:

“Exercise professionals are vital in helping people with Parkinson’s stay active, independent, and improve their quality of life. With CIMSPA-recognised qualifications to work with chronic conditions, healthcare professionals can refer with greater confidence, knowing these experts have the skills, safety awareness, and condition-specific knowledge needed. This builds trust between healthcare, exercise professionals, and with people living with Parkinson’s.”

RMR Rehabilitation’s Rowan Morgan-Ruffley and Reach Your Peak’s Maria Lewis are dedicated to ensuring personal trainers working with chronic conditions have the knowledge and support they need. Soon, they will launch Adaptive Fitness Training (AFT), offering specialist courses — including the Reach Your Peak Parkinson’s course — to equip trainers to work with all neurological conditions.

For more information about the new accredited training courses for Parkinson’s professionals, visit RMR Rehabilitation: https://www.rmr-rehabilitation.co.uk/, or Reach Your Peak: https://reachyourpeakonline.com/.