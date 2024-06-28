National Carers at Dovedale sent lots of treats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Working hard with some nice rewards.

Our staff at Dovedale Court work hard all year round but when a huge box of sweet treats arrived as a thank you it stopped them in there tracks for a few minutes.

It definitely went down a treat with staff and residents.

Dovedale Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers

Dovedale Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia carefor 32residents from respite care to long term stays.