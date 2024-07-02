National Business Award for local apprentice hairdresser
At a dazzling grand final event held last night (1st July) at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, Isabella emerged as a standout in a fiercely competitive category. Her remarkable skill, dedication and passion as a trainee hairdresser were recognised, setting her apart as a cut above the rest.
Celebrating its 25th year and considered the pinnacle business event representing hairdressing entrepreneurs and success stories, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards shines a spotlight on those making waves in the hairdressing industry, changing the game for everyone involved
Reflecting on this momentous achievement, Isabella said: “I am incredibly proud to have won Apprentice of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2024. This award means the world to me, and I am grateful for the support and mentorship I have receivedfrom HEIR Salon salon and my parents.
"It inspires me to continue growing and striving for excellence in my career. I hope to inspire other young creatives to start an apprenticeship in this amazing industry!”
Jayne Lewis Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, said: “Winning the Assistant of the Year award is a tremendous achievement. It highlights the dedication, hard work, and talent required to excel in this industry. Isabella has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning, exceptional customer service, and a creative flair that has set her apart in a highly competitive field.
"The British Hairdressing Business Awards stand for celebrating excellence and innovation within the hairdressing community, and it is atrue honour to recognise individuals who embody these values.”
The British Hairdressing Business Awards continues to celebrate the creativity, vision, and business acumen of the UKs finest hairdressing professionals. A total of 18 trophies were awarded across 17 categories at the event which was launched in 1999 and has previously honoured names including Trevor Sorbie, TONI&GUY, Sophia Hilton, Colin McAndrew and Casey Coleman.
