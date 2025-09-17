Name Woburn’s otterly adorable pups and win a wild family day out!

Woburn Safari Park is inviting animal lovers to help name four otter pups, born this summer to proud parents Beatrix and Kovu!

These Asian short-clawed otters, are the smallest of all otter species, and are native to wetlands across Asia, including Vietnam. Sadly, they’re listed as Vulnerable due to habitat loss and the illegal fur trade, making births like these vital for conservation efforts.

The new arrivals - two boys and two girls, joining big sister Thiên thần and brothers Xúc Xích, Tép Tép, and Hoàng Tử. After their recent health checks and microchipping, the pups are ready for their next big milestone: getting their names!

To celebrate the start of the school term, Woburn Safari Park is inviting families to take part in a special otter naming competition. This engaging, conservation-focused activity gives children and adults alike the chance to vote for their favourite names from a shortlist of beautiful Vietnamese options chosen by the Park’s keepers.

Curious little explorer - this baby otter is stealing hearts one pawstep at a time.
Curious little explorer - this baby otter is stealing hearts one pawstep at a time.

By voting, participants will automatically be included in a prize draw to win a family day ticket to the Park, along with an exclusive VIP otter talk. The lucky winners will enjoy a private talk and feeding session with one of Woburn’s expert keepers, offering a closer look at the fascinating behaviours and conservation importance of Asian short-clawed otters.

The pups enjoy every aspect of their specially designed Otter Falls enclosure, where they can be seen in a natural aquatic habitat, foraging, vocalising, and energetically interacting with their siblings. One pup has even inherited mum Beatrix’s famously noisy eating habits!

So, ready to make your mark on Woburn’s otter family?

Vote now to help name the pups and you could WIN a wild day out for the whole family, including a VIP otter talk with one of our expert keepers!

Strike a pose! Woburn's otter pups take a break from playtime to show off their muddy charm
Strike a pose! Woburn’s otter pups take a break from playtime to show off their muddy charm

This is your chance to observe these playful, otter pups turned conservation ambassadors, learn all about their species, and see them in action during feeding and enrichment time.

Cast your vote today and join the otter fun!

Otter Naming Competition Entry

