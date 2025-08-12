“My mum and I have lived in the UK for 18 years, and we’ve just bought our first home together”

Renting a number of different homes after moving to the UK 18 years ago, Riya and her mum moved to Chorley in 2021, with Riya studying to become a nurse.

Riya explains; “When we moved to Chorley, I was still at university and was close to completing my studies. We were living close to Chorley Hospital, which is where my mum works and coincidentally, where I now work as a staff nurse after graduating. We’d been discussing owning our own home for a while and started to save toward a deposit, but to us it was crucial that we found our perfect place.”

Having already lived in the area for a while, the family had fallen in love with the Lancashire countryside. The rural setting, paired with their convenient commute to work meant that the Chorley location was a non-negotiable on their wish list.

Riya says “Location really was everything when we started our search, as where we were living was such a good base. As we both work at the local hospital, travelling and commuting to and from work was a major factor in our decision making – we knew we wanted to be within walking distance.”

Riya and her mum at L&Q's Saxon Fields

Once Riya and her mum had saved enough money to put toward a deposit, their house hunt begun, and it wasn’t before long that they discovered Saxon Fields by Laurus Homes, part of L&Q.

Riya says; “It was Summer 2022 when the Saxon Fields Sales Suite opened, and my mum was really interested in the development. We’d walked past it fairly regularly, and the hospital is only down the road – so we knew location-wise that it was perfect. We went straight into the Sales Suite and spoke to Heather, who was so patient and knowledgeable with the both of us. She was incredibly warm, and really pulled us in to the overall development, which I think is when we both knew this is where we wanted to live.”

The pair bought a three-bedroom house at the new development, which borders the desirable village of Euxton in Chorley. Saxon Fields provides the best of both worlds; close enough to the enjoy the hustle and bustle of Chorley and benefit from the amenities and attractions of the town, but within easy reach of the idyllic Lancashire countryside too.

When discussing the process of purchasing at Saxon Fields, Riya recalls “We actually didn’t look anywhere else after viewing Saxon Fields. It was the first and last place that we saw, and we both were sure that nothing would top it. The development was still in the early stages, so we’d pop in to see the progress most Sundays after church with any new questions that we’d had. Heather was always available to help us – the customer service has just been exceptional, and the process has been far from strenuous.

“We viewed both of the show homes once they were ready, and I instantly took inspiration from them. To this day I’m still choosing interior pieces that remind of the show house! We actually reserved off-plan whilst our house was being built, which meant that we were able to choose the tiles that we wanted, and had a good idea of how it would look. We’d seen photos and floorplans, and were so excited to get the keys.

“My mum and I have lived in this country for 18 years, and this was the first house that we’ve ever owned. It was such a significant milestone for us, and we’re just so thrilled. We were actually some of the first people to move in, and we’ve now got some really lovely neighbours – there is a great sense of community already.”

Detailing some of their favourite aspects of her new home, Riya says; “We both love to host, and my mum has always wanted a large kitchen with an open plan dining area. The kitchen patio doors open onto the garden, which fills the house with so much light making it feel so bright and airy. I love everything about our home here – the space is so well utilised, we have plenty of storage, and we couldn’t be happier.”

For more information on Laurus Homes’ Saxon Fields development, visit https://www.laurushomes.co.uk/new-homes/lancashire/saxon-fields/.