Mum and son hit their peak for Rosemere

A mum and son from Walton-le-Dale have given £1,500 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which they raised by being sponsored to finish one of the country’s toughest running challenges in a bid to show that a cancer diagnosis doesn’t necessarily end ever being fit and healthy again.

Former breast cancer patient Annie Hodgson (58) and son Karl Hodgson (35), who was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer Hodgkin’s Lymphoma aged 17, took onthis year’s Montane Lakeland 50 - a grueling 50-mile Lake District ultra-marathon with 10,000ft of climbing.

Annie, who works as a clinical coder at Bamber Bridge’s The Ryan Medical Centre and is a veteran of cancer surgery and radiotherapy at Rosemere Cancer Centre, finished the race in 18:16:35.

Preston Harrier Karl, who works for Farington surfacing company Multipave NW Ltd and also underwent radiotherapy as well as chemotherapy as part of his treatment, ran 12:47:23 to finish 289th out of the field’s 3,000 competitors.

Annie with Karl, daughter Lucie and granddaughters Bridget (left) and Aurora with their donation

Annie said: “I did the race to celebrate 10 years post diagnosis. I am fitter now than I have ever been. I used to run years ago but when Karl was diagnosed, it just blew our world apart and I stopped doing anything.

“Karl was under the care of The Christie Hospital for 16 years. For some of this time, I was also undergoing cancer treatment. Cancer took over our lives as a family. Karl started running as part of his recovery. He’s taken his running to another level but his enthusiasm has inspired myself and his dad to run.”

Annie continued: “When you’re undergoing treatment, you think you’ll never get back to being how you felt before but we want to show that you can. With time, you can also come back a better and stronger version of yourself. We are very grateful to everyone who sponsored us.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Annie and Karl are lovely, inspirational people with a really important message. Both know how tough cancer treatment is but getting out into the fresh air regularly for a bit of exercise can be helpful towards recovery, especially if undertaken with those we love. We are very grateful for their donation.”

Annie on the Lakeland 50

Also part of the same field with Annie and Karl were dad Mick (59), a plasterer, who finished in 15:39:12 and Karl’s girlfriend and Preston Harrier Sophie Pilkington and her brother Joel Pilkington, who finished together in 14:14:14. They were greeted by Annie and Mick’s eldest, son Kieran, and their youngest, daughter Lucie, whose daughters Aurora (nine) and Bridget (seven) took part in the event’s one mile children’s run.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated not only at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, but also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk