Much in store for Rosemere
The foundation supports registered charities across the UK working to make a positive difference in their local community. Staff at the store had nominated Rosemere Cancer Foundation for its projects to improve the treatment journey of local cancer patients.
Rebecca Arestidou, who is Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s trusts and grants fundraiser and who received the award from Joe on behalf of the charity, said: “Thank you to all the staff at Bamber Bridge Morrisons for nominating us to receive this award. It is fantastic to have this recognition. We are very grateful to the trustees of the Morrisons Foundation.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.
The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk