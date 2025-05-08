MP Welcomes New Support for Over 3,300 Veterans Across Ribble Valley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis has welcomed the launch of a new system to improve support services for veterans.

The UK Government’s VALOUR system will deliver easier access to care and support through new regional networks connecting housing, employment, and health services across the UK.

Backed by a landmark £50 million investment, VALOUR will ensure that every veteran - no matter where they live - has access to coordinated, comprehensive support. Regional Field Officers will be dedicated to linking local, regional, and national services.

Based on census data, approximately 3,300 veterans in the Ribble Valley could benefit.

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley

Commenting on the launch of VALOUR, Ribble Valley MP Maya Ellis paid tribute to the armed forces community as the nation marks 80 years since VE Day, the end of the Second World War in Europe.

She said: “For too long, there has been a postcode lottery of veteran support. That's why I'm proud of this Government’s move to renew our nation’s contract with our brave veterans and deliver a new UK-wide approach to veteran support.

“The new VALOUR system, named to celebrate the courage of our veteran community, will mean veterans across the UK have easier access to essential care and support.

“For most service personnel, a career in the Armed Forces sets them up for success and can be a great tool for social mobility. VALOUR aims to help unlock veterans' full potential and foster the enterprising spirit of veteran charities. And where veterans have complex needs, VALOUR will help ensure the support on offer is data-driven and better tailored to their needs.

“Our veterans served with valour. Now our VALOUR support network will help ensure our country repays their courage. They had our backs. Now we have theirs.”

The first VALOUR support centres will be operational next year.