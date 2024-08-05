Moving schemes to bring home buyers closer to Preston’s essentials

Barratt Homes has highlighted the location of its Rogerson Gardens development, which brings property seekers within reach of Preston’s many amenities.

The M6 is within reach of the Cumeragh Lane community, which is great news for buyers using Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution with Royal Preston Hospital in proximity. Closer to home, residents can access the shops and local community amenities in Goosnargh and Longridge.

Alan Watt, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Manchester, said: “We are thrilled to offer a wide range of homes accessible to people at all stages of the property journey. Rogerson Gardens is in a prime location in Lancashire, and we are proud of its connection to the local community.

“With a variety of schemes available for our customers, it’s a great time to buy a brand-new home with us.”

BM - A typical street scene at Rogerson Gardens in Whittingham

The Part Exchange scheme allows Barratt Homes to handle the sale of a customer’s existing property, which enables the purchaser to focus on their move without the worry of a chain falling through. With Part Exchange guaranteeing the sale of a home and a much simpler process home buyers, are able to put all of their focus into making the new home the best it could be.

The Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme provides Key Workers with a helping hand to get onto or advance on the property ladder. Through this scheme, for every £20,000 spent on a property, Barratt Homes will provide £1,000 towards the deposit.

There’s also Deposit Unlock, which enables home buyers to get on the property ladder with a 5% deposit and a 95% mortgage. Providing customers with competitively priced mortgage products up to £750,000 makes the process hassle-free, and anyone interested in the moving schemes available is encouraged to visit the onsite Sales Advisers for more details.

With local primary and secondary schools, Rogerson Gardens is an excellent place to call home and raise a family. whilst living in and thriving in rural Lancashire.

For further information on the properties available in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8474 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.