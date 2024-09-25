Moving and uplifting concert for Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Christian Charity, International Aid Trust, recently hosted a concert entitled ‘Thirty Three Years Supporting Ukraine, an Evening of Music and Dance’ at Crossgate Church in Preston. Featuring music and dance from and for Ukraine, the concert highlighted the charity’s work in Ukraine, beginning in 1991 through to current practical and spiritual support for those affected by the war.

The concert, on Friday 20th September, began with complimentary refreshments made by Ukrainian and British volunteers, ranging from borsht to lemon drizzle cake!

The talents of Ukrainians currently living in the UK were a focal point of the evening; ‘Radist’ Ukrainian Folk Dance Ensemble wowed with their energy and synchronicity, The choir from Kalyna Chorley Ukrainian Community Group sang a beautiful range of traditional songs and International Aid Trust Ukrainian Ambassador Viktoriia Murych compered the evening with aplomb.

Local Lancashire singer songwriters and musicians complemented the Ukrainian performers; Ron Lowton, sang his poignant original song, ‘Darkness into Light’ inspired by the conflict in Ukraine and the charity’s response. Ron has also recorded an album of the same name, with all proceeds from CD sales going to the work of International Aid Trust.

More original songs written by Stephen Sloss, worship leader at Inglewhite Church, were performed by Stephen on guitar and Mike Higson (the charity’s E-Commerce manager) on keyboard. Treflyn and Ann Jones from TaskJesus rounded off the first half of the entertainment with enthusiastic worship.

Martin Skyrme and Keith Shackleton, on saxophone and keyboard, shared their contemporary style of jazz blues gospel and soul, and were joined on stage by the rest of the singers to end the show with ‘Amazing Grace’.

The International Aid Trust leadership team also contributed to the evening, guests were welcomed to the show by Trustee Paul Cook. Office Manager, Alison Hammerton shared an Impact Report with the amazing statistics of the volume of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine since 1991: including a total weight of 9,900 tonnes and financial value of £205 Million. The audience were moved by videos and a personal update from CEO and Founder Rev. Bernard Cocker, who frequently visits the charity’s team in Ukraine. Trustee Stephen Hardman closed the evening with prayers for all affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Bernard says “to our supporters, whether you have been helping us for 33 years or since the war in Ukraine began, you are all so very much appreciated by us - and the people of Ukraine. We will be holding more super events like this one, and celebrating our ministry on other nations, let’s continue to join together in unity in helping others. Please continue to support us with your help, prayers and donations of aid.”

You can find out more here: www.internationalaidtrust.org.uk