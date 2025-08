Motoring expert issues urgent warning to Lancashire drivers amid Storm Floris

Drivers have been warned about “widespread disruption” as the UK braces for Storm Floris today and tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for Lancashire advising drivers could face longer journey times, cancellations and even injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

Jonathan Such, motoring expert at car finance provider First Response Finance, said:

“Storm Floris is expected to pass across Northern Ireland, North Wales, Northern England and parts of Scotland late on Monday and into Tuesday, with peak gusts of 40-50 mph inland and 60-70 mph along some coasts and hills.

“When there is a storm, strong gales blow debris onto roads and can even cause vehicles to shake, so you should always make sure you keep a firm grip on your steering wheel and keep an eye out for anything that may obstruct the road or cause damage to your vehicle.

“Strong winds can make driving unpredictable, especially on open roads or when overtaking larger vehicles so you should reduce your speed to stay in control.

“Be cautious around high-sided vehicles, cyclists, and motorbikes, as they’re more vulnerable to sudden gusts. If driving becomes too difficult or dangerous, don’t hesitate to pull over and wait until conditions improve.

“The Met Office has also warned that there will be heavy rain in some areas, bringing some unpleasant conditions. Driving in wet weather requires extra care because water reduces tyre grip, increasing your stopping distance.

“Slow down, avoid sudden braking, and steer gently to prevent skidding. Make sure your windscreen wipers are in good condition and always use dipped headlights to stay visible.

“The best advice is to leave plenty of space between you and the car ahead (around double the usual gap) and avoid driving through puddles that could hide deep potholes or cause aquaplaning.”