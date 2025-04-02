Motorcycle racing legend, John McGuinness recalls the loss that made him reconsider his career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorcycle racing is a dangerous sport, there’s no denying that. With all the thrill and adrenaline comes an underlying fear but for one legend of the sport, it was still a hard pill to swallow when those fears became a reality right in front of him.

As an Isle of Man TT champion and record holder, John McGuinness has seen it all on the track. While recently appearing as a guest on the podcast, Full Chat, he discussed his love for the sport and the racing accident that changed his perspective on things.

“You know, I actually love what I do, I love the lead-up to it, I love the anticipation,” he told the hosts.

“It is very nerve-wracking. And there’s lots of things that go through your head until you drop the clutch and then it’s down to business.

John on the Full Chat Podcast

After becoming a respected trailblazer within the motorcycling world, McGuinness has many riders looking up to him but he remains quietly concerned.

“Especially younger riders - I worry about them,“ he began.

“They worry me because I don’t want them to get hurt.”

John has his reasons for being apprehensive about younger riders taking after him.

“In the past, I had a real good friend, a good journalist called Gus Scott. His real name was Ian Scott but they called him Gus Scott and he was a fantastic rider,” he explained.

“And I was the guy that was the last piece of the jigsaw really.”

John’s friend had been unsure about participating in the Isla of Man TT and came to John for his opinion.

“He was so good, so smooth, so stylish, great journalist, good rider,” John said.

“A lot of journalists have failed motorbike races - but he could actually do both.”

John would be one of his biggest supporters, encouraging him to go for it.

“He went to the TT in 2005 and then a Marshall ran out in front of him and they both got killed,” he sadly revealed.

Scott was only 40 years old when he passed away. His death, plus the loss of TT marshal, April Bolster, who had been assisting another rider, shook the biking community.

“So I’m on the podium spray champagne because I won the senior TT,” he continued.

“When I came down (after finding out), I just felt empty.”

“I couldn’t believe it because if I hadn’t said do the TT, he probably wouldn’t have done it.”

“I remember being at the funeral and his mum and dad looking at me.”

“I felt guilty.”

Persevering as always, McGuinness has used this tragic experience, as well as his decades of experience, to advise and uplift younger riders.

“It’s really up to them whether they take that (his advice) on board or not but, I know, I’ve seen it. I’ve done 108 starts at the TT now so, I’ve seen a lot over the years,” he said.

“I just want to look after them and we need the next generation of riders as well.”