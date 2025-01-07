Morecambe’s Screen Festivals Now Seeking Sponsors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homegrown filmmaking talent proved to be a big draw for audiences at The Bay International Film Festival and Morecambe Film and TV Festival held in the Lancashire town with many events selling out during the month-long programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the organisers are planning a mini-festival to screen a selection of the festival’s best short films this summer in Ulverston and Barrow-in-Furness. Next editions of both screen festivals have also been confirmed and are now seeking sponsors.

Film festival patron and Morecambe-raised producer Philip Herd brought his short film Unicorns - nominated for seven British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) including Breakthrough Performance for actor Jason Patel - to the second edition of the festival. Both Jason and Philip took part in a Q&A with the audience after the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fence, produced by Lake District raised Adam Pickford and the intricate film miniatures of local artist Josh Backhouse also flew the flag for local talent. The most popular short film screening was the Northern film strand with an impressive Q&A panel of film creators.

ITV's The Bay cast were at the festival

Jack Clarke, the producer of the locally made film Paint, said: “The Bay International Film Festival is a vital celebration of creativity - a space where voices from all walks of life come together to share stories that truly matter. As a working-class producer, it’s inspiring to see Northern creativity not just represented but celebrated. Festivals like this remind us that places like Morecambe aren’t just backdrops for cultural renewal - they are the beating heart of a future where Northern artists unite under a shared banner of resilience, vision, and collective power.”

The networking event and film forum connecting local talent was sold out with many valuable connections made as the festival works to make Morecambe a recognised hub for independent cinema in the region.

Other popular sold out events included ITV’s The Bay Season 5 premiere followed by a fantastic Q&A with the director and cast members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of the Film and Television festival, Matt Panesh said: “We set these festivals up because they were missing from the local area, and we were missing out. Adding a TV strand to the festival really paid off, it was a joy to welcome Johnny Vegas and Graham Duff with their celebration of the TV show IDEAL. I showed them around our resplendent Winter Gardens and am delighted to say Johnny Vegas is already making plans to return to the next festival.

Johnny Vegas being interviewed by Teen Media at The Morecambe Film and TV Festival

“People fall in love with the town. Peter Richardson from the legendary series The Comic Strip Presents also said he'd like to come back, and of course, The Bay is now part of our DNA and was a fabulous way to open. Next year’s festival is already looking wonderful, and will go from strength to strength.”

Director of documentary The Doula, Luca Piercey, said: “This festival is outstanding for its size. Brilliant curation, I was really impressed by the sound and projection of the films, and the organisation of the whole event. It was really worth going as a filmmaker to meet some interesting people in spaces where you will really get to know each other, and for me personally to see a part of the UK I hadn’t been to.”

Audience feedback was glowing too.

“I liked this because we can let our inner artist out!”, said Isabelle, aged 8, who took part in an animation workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks for putting heart and soul to something so wonderful!” came from an audience member in the guest book.

TBIFF co-founder and director Darren Henderson said: “What started as an ambitious dream to bring diverse cinema to Morecambe has blossomed into something truly special. We're not just screening films – we're building bridges between local and international talent, breaking down barriers to cultural access, and proving that Morecambe can be a vibrant hub for cinema. The support from our audiences, filmmakers, and partners has been extraordinary, and we're committed to making each edition even more impactful than the last."

TBIFF co-founder and producer Anna Henderson, added: “As one of the short film programmers, it was incredibly rewarding to hear audience feedback comparing our selection to those of long-established major festivals. Having attendees specifically highlight the power and quality of our short film programming validates our curatorial team’s approach. For a festival only in its second year, this kind of recognition inspires us to maintain these high standards as we continue to grow. We’re committed to bringing exceptional and thought-provoking short films to Morecambe for years to come.”

The festival is also making an impact in the community with free access screenings and the Teen Media Programme for 16-19 year olds from Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of documentary Morecambe, Seb Morgan, said: “Amazing festival. Top people from a young festival that is definitely going to remain and grow to become a spoken-about event.”

For contact details, go to www.thebayfilmfestival.com