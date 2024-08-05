Moor Park High School and Sixth Form are shortlisted for the Cyber School of the Year.

The National Cyber Awards Celebrates Sixth Year of Excellence in Cybersecurity with Headline Sponsor BAE Systems.

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form are proud to announce that we are a finalist in this year's National Cyber Awards. The awards are a prestigious event, now in their sixth year which recognise outstanding contributions and achievements in cybersecurity. As digital threats continue to grow, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated.

Cyber attacks pose a significant risk to businesses, governments, and individuals. Established as a hallmark of excellence in the industry, the National Cyber Awards set a benchmark of excellence. In addition, it is an accolade designed to encourage innovation, resilience, and dedication to safeguarding the digital landscape as well as the continuous improvement and adoption of best practices across the globe.

The awards ceremony will feature categories spanning from The Cyber Citizen of the Year, The Cyber Student of the Year, and The Cyber Policing Team of the Year, all the way through to The Prime Minister's Award for Cyber. Nominees and winners will be celebrated for their significant impact in securing cyberspace against evolving threats.

2024 Finalist - Cyber School of the Year

We have been shortlisted for the 'Cyber School of the Year' which is an immense honor for our school. George Walker, CyberFirst Lead comments on the shortlisting "We are incredibly honored to be nominated for the Cyber School of the Year at the National Cyber Awards. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education and our dedication to preparing the next generation of cyber defenders. Our team’s hard work and innovative approach to teaching have made this possible, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the field of cybersecurity"

RT Hon Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom comments on the awards “The National Cyber Awards are a wonderful way to reward, celebrate and showcase the work of those who are committed to keeping us safe. Please pass on my warmest congratulations to the winners who are an inspiration to everyone across the sector who wish to protect others”. The National Cyber Awards are taking place in London on the 23rd of September 2024, the Monday evening preceding the annual International Cyber Expo. Congratulations to all the other Finalists this year - We look forward to celebrating with you on the 23rd of September at the Awards!