Moonlight Mission Walk – a night to remember in Leyland

By Rachel Foy
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Gather your friends and family and head to Worden Park for a magical evening in aid of the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA).

Saturday 4th October 2025

Starts at 17:30

Worden Park, Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3DH

Looking for a magical evening out in Lancashire this autumn?

Don’t miss the Moonlight Mission Walk, a twilight charity event in support of the North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA).

Set off through the scenic paths of Worden Park with a glowing lantern in hand, enjoy music, face painting, and soak up the community spirit.

Your entry includes an exclusive NWAA t-shirt, bib, lantern, and a well-earned finishers medal.

There are two route options, 2.5km and 5km, both are fully accessible and perfect for families, friends, all ages and even your furry friends. Every step helps raise vital funds to support NWAA’s lifesaving missions across the region.

The charity relies entirely on public donations and needs over £18 million each year to operate.

Register today to support your local air ambulance charity.

Walk for fun. Walk for a cause. Walk under the stars.

