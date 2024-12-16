Minibus opens doors to another world

A school has been clocking up the miles to expose pupils to what life has to offer.

So far, Grange Primary School in Preston has covered more than 1,000 miles since it used Forgotten 40 funding to lease a 17-seater minibus.

“It has significantly increased our access to activities,” said deputy headteacher Jack Thackway. “And that exposure to new experiences and places helps children to develop so they can confidently engage with the world, discuss local and national issues, and express themselves effectively.”

Thanks to the funding, children have been able to attend sporting tournaments and swimming sessions, visited farms and the seaside, explored the Beacon Fell National Park and enjoyed field trips to Fleetwood, Blackpool and Cleveleys.

Pupils are now getting out and about

Others have used it to visit butterfly farms and the James Hall & Co’s distribution centre.

“Everyone has benefitted from this minibus,” said Jack.

Previously the school had relied on coach companies and private taxi firms.

But the cost was proving astronomical with one private taxi firm once poised to charge the school £160 to transport eight pupils on a 10-mile round trip.

Everyone has benefitted from the new minibus

“We sometimes missed out on events because of the cost,” he said.

But INEOS’ generous funding has opened doors.

“It has meant we can offer children opportunities we otherwise would not have been able to provide due to the high cost of transport,” he said.

The school’s year 6 pupils recently enjoyed a professional coaching session at a golf driving range.

The children loved it so much that their parents agreed to take them again.

“Sometimes our parents might lack ideas of where to take their children or haven’t had much exposure to areas beyond their local community,” said Jack. “So we want to support them in venturing outside their comfort zone.”

But a shortage of ideas is only part of the problem.

A lack of time and money is also a concern.

“Working parents on low incomes often struggle the most,” he said. “These parents don't qualify for government support and are often too proud to ask for help.”

To try to address this, the school wants to ensure all parents also get to join their children on at least one outing per year – so they can open their eyes to the world beyond their own community.

“We know we cannot shift attitudes by focusing purely on our children,” he said. “They need to start to get a broader sense of the world through their families. That’s why we need to engage and excite parents and show them what is out there, what they can afford and how to get there.”