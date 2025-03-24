Military veterans invited to meet Forces friendly employers in Preston

University of Central Lancashire to host free career matching event in April

Former members of the Armed Forces are invited to a career matching event at the University of Central Lancashire* to connect with potential employers.

The Youth and Ex-Forces Community Job Fair, organised by the University and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Armed Forces Champion in Cumbria and Lancashire, will welcome more than 28 employers to the Preston Campus on Wednesday 9 April from 11.00am – 1.30pm in the University’s Student Centre.

Ian Barber, Project Leader of the Lancashire's Armed Forces Covenant Hub based at the University, said: “It can be a daunting experience to leave the Armed Forces and start again in ‘civvy street’. A job fair tailored for the veteran community provides the ideal opportunity to meet a host of employers who recognise the transferable skills former members of the Armed Forces can bring.”

Armed Forces Champion Gary Shivers said: “Having served myself, I can relate to the difficulties some military veterans face when finding employment. This event is designed specifically to recognise the many skills our servicemen and women can offer to employers. Focusing on young adults within this event allows us to highlight the many apprenticeship opportunities provided by the Armed Forces and other employers.”

Employers from the Armed Forces and wider uniformed services such as police and fire and rescue services will be present and young people looking for new career opportunities are also encouraged to attend.

Admission is free but registration is encouraged via Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/youth-and-ex-forces-community-job-fair-tickets-1152773670079

Led by the College for Military Veterans and Emergency Services (CMVES), the University of Central Lancashire has a proud history of supporting and advocating for members of the Armed Forces and their families and has strong links with The Duke of Lancaster’s regiment, based in Preston.

In November last year this commitment was recognised as the Ministry of Defence extended the University’s Gold Standard Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) award for a further five years.