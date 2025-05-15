Mike digs to deep to achieve Lakeland’s ultimate challenge

Longridge gardener Mike Patten found himself having to dig to new depths last weekend when he took on and successfully completed one of fell running’s most arduous challenges, raising £1,628 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation at the same time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad-of-two Mike (39) is now a member of the Bob Graham Club having achieved the mighty Bob Graham Round, a 66-mile circuit of 42 of the Lake District highest peaks with a total combined ascent of 27,000ft that has to be completed within 24 hours.

Recognised as the ultimate test of endurance, fitness and navigational skills, Mike achieved the circuit, which starts and finishes at Keswick’s Moot Hall, with a sprint finish in 23 hours, 36 minutes much to the delight of wife Ruth and their children Henry (nine) and Bethany (seven), who roared Mike home alongside a posse of Mike’s fellow members of Bowland Fell Runners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between his set-off time at 10 pm on Friday night until his finish time just after 9-30 pm on Saturday evening, the posse had taken it in turns to run, climb and jog with Mike, helping to carry his food and drink and to keep him going.

Mike makes his way from Grizedale Tarn

Mike said: “I had a lovely team from Bowland Fell Runners around me which supported me amazingly throughout the 24 hours. I owe them a huge debt. I also had other club members messaging me from home. Reading their messages, which were so thoughtful and inspirational, makes me emotional.

“In addition, I am very grateful to Rob at RJM Therapy, Preston, whose services I highly recommend, and to everyone who sponsored me. A lot of those people were people, whose gardens I help to look after. I decided to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation because it has helped many people I know, especially my father-in-law Colin Schofield, who is having treatment for oesophageal cancer.”

Mike added: “The round is something I have wanted to do for some time and I have been part of support teams for others that have done it. I gave up alcohol 23 months ago to help me train for it. It’s tradition that anyone who completes the round receives a free pint from The Round pub opposite the Moot Hall in Keswick. Although I couldn’t manage more than a few sips of it on the Saturday night, the one I had after Tuesday’s club night tasted especially sweet!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Congratulations to Mike on his magnificent achievement, which sees him become a member of a very select and elite club. We’re incredibly grateful that in taking on the Bob Graham Round, Mike thought of supporting us and those in treatment for cancer in Lancashire and South Cumbria.The donation raised on the back of all his hard work will make a real difference to a lot of patients and their families.”

Mike enjoys sunrise on Dollywaggon Pike looking down on Ullswater

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients' cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk