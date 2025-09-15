Middleshaw Hills welcomes Mothers’ Union for a summer lunch

Middleshaw Hills care home hosted the Whalley Mothers’ Union group for their summer lunch.

The home’s lounge and dining area were set up to accommodate 23 guests, who dined alongside residents and enjoyed a homemade buffet prepared by head chef Sharon.

Following the buffet, attendees were treated to a live performance by entertainer Al Hart, who had the entire room joining in song.

Maureen Sadler, Secretary of the Mothers’ Union group, said:

"We have really enjoyed our visit to Middleshaw Hills, the food was fantastic, lots of choice and really good quality. We thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment."

Charlotte Pardon, the General Manager at Middleshaw Hills, added, "At Middleshaw Hills, we take great pride in being more than just a care home—we strive to be a vibrant hub for the local community.

“Events like the Mothers’ Union summer lunch bring residents and local groups together, creating shared memories that our residents cherish."

You can find out more about life and community initiatives at Middleshaw Hills during home’s Friendship Fridays event, where all are welcome every week from 14:00 to enjoy refreshments, homemade cakes, and conversation with the residents.

For more information, call the friendly team on 01200 613 256, email [email protected], visit the Middleshaw Hills website, or pop into the home on Whalley Road, Barrow, Clitheroe, BB7 9GB.

Middleshaw Hills is designed to make a positive impact on everyone who lives in and visits the home. With 66 ensuite bedrooms, extensive communal spaces, and landscaped gardens, Middleshaw Hills offers an all-inclusive, ‘Crystal Clear’ care package - no hidden extras and no surprise bills.