Meet Geddes from Guide Dogs’ first Japanese guide dog mum, who lives in Ormskirk

Two-year-old black Labrador Yuko made the 5,000 mile journey from Japan’s Guide Dog Association to join Guide Dogs UK, as part of the charity’s international collaboration programme.

Following health and temperament assessments, Yuko became the first female dog from Japan to be selected for the charity’s world-class breeding programme, becoming a guide dog mum to future generations of guide dogs here in the UK.

Yuko gave birth to nine puppies, who are Labrador cross Golden Retrievers. As they are now 8-weeks old, they have just left their Mum to start their journey with Guide Dogs.

Geddes has just met his Puppy Raisers for the first time in Ormskirk.

Geddes is a 9-week old black Golden Retriever cross Labrador

Volunteer Puppy Raisers provide puppies with a loving home for the first year of their life. They teach them basic commands and help them get used to different environments and sights, sounds and smells.

Vanessa Scott, Puppy Raising Operations Manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re so excited that we have some of Yuko’s litter here in the North-West and we’re looking forward to seeing they progress through their training to become life-changing guide dogs.

"With Yuko coming from a collaboration with the Japanese Guide Dogs programme, this helps us to improve genetic diversity, while also retaining the temperament and health needed to produce successful working guide dogs of the future.

“Our puppy raisers provide puppies with vital foundations for their future role as life-changing guide dogs. We’re so grateful to all our volunteers and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without their support and time.

“We’re always looking for more puppy raisers to take care of our dogs from when they’re around 8-weeks old, up until they start their guide dog training – around 12-14 months old. You get training and support throughout, so you don’t need experience with dogs. Guide Dogs covers costs including dog food, so you’re never out of pocket”.

There are around 3,500 guide dogs in the UK, who will of all have had a volunteer Puppy Raiser preparing them for their working role. Guide Dogs is currently looking for more volunteer Puppy Raisers across the North West.

For more information about puppy raising for Guide Dogs, please visit www.guidedogs/org.uk/puppyraiser