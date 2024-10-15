Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NFM urges families to take advantage of the Government’s Mediation Voucher Scheme

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Christmas approaches NFM (National Family Mediation), the UK’s leading mediation charity, is preparing for its annual wave of enquiries from separated families trying to navigate the festive season.

While parents with established child arrangements can rest easier, for those recently separated, Christmas can be a minefield. From who gets to spend Christmas morning with the kids to arguments over the price of presents, even the smallest disagreements can lead to full-blown “yule” chaos, with emotions running high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help families avoid a “cracker” of a Christmas clash, NFM is urging separated couples to take advantage of the Government’s mediation voucher scheme, which offers up to £500 in mediation services. This service can help sort out disputes before they escalate and potentially save families thousands in legal fees.

Sarah Hawkins - NFM CEO

Sarah Hawkins, CEO of NFM, commented: “We always see a sharp rise in enquiries at this time of year. Christmas is a time for family, but for those going through separation, it can be incredibly stressful.

“Typically, we handle more than 12,000 phone calls and 2,400 referrals between October and Christmas Day, with over 1,400 mediation sessions taking place —82% of which involve disputes over children and the festive season.”

According to the latest Ministry of Justice (MoJ) family court statistics, the number of divorce applications between January and March 2024 alone exceeded 27,900, and many of those couples will still be going through the process meaning that they won’t have any childcare agreements in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Christmas is often seen as the most wonderful time of the year, for separated parents it can spark familiar arguments. “We see the same disputes every year—who gets the kids on Christmas Eve, who goes to the nativity play, and when children see extended family,” added Sarah. “It’s no wonder tensions run high!”

With court schedules already stretched, mediation offers a timely alternative for parents trying to keep things civil this Christmas. “For most families, it’s too late to go to court before Christmas,” said Sarah.

“Mediation is a faster, more affordable option, and it works! Nine out of ten families who come to us find a fair, amicable solution. Plus, kids can even be part of the sessions to make sure everyone has their say.”

So, before the bells start jingling and the family feuding begins, NFM is here to help separated couples avoid a ‘Merry Stressmas’.