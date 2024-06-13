On Wednesday the 12th June the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of South Ribble along with Elizabeth Morgan from the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF) officially opened The Well, a new community cafe in Lostock Hall run by New Day Church and largely funded by a grant from the LEF.

New Day Church volunteers have been busy behind the scenes working on a new Community Cafe adapting their foyer area to be a comfortable cafe space they are calling "The Well" for locals and various groups who use the church based on Ward Street in Lostock Hall.

Pastor Anthony Parkinson said "We already have several community groups using the church and also our own ministries that see many locals visit the church on a regular basis. These range from our award-winning Food Hub which operates a grocery model for those who are struggling for food, to our Mums & Toddlers group to parents of our children's groups to our elderly lunch group and we wanted to offer a comfortable, safe space for our visitors and the wider community to share a coffee and some cake and at the same time receive support when they need it.

Loneliness is a huge issue in our community and we are aware of many other issues where help is needed such as grieving the loss of a loved one, people out of work, people struggling with debt, the homeless, single parents and much more. We see the Cafe as a way to connect with people in need and offer them the support they need or sign post them to services that can help.

But The Well is also a facility for locals to just come and enjoy our cafe with free internet and a wide range of speciality teas and coffees - and not forgetting our wonderful home-made cakes! The space is flexible in layout and has a large TV / media centre and so we invite local community groups and organisations to contact us if they need a space for their group for example for a workshop or training event."

Opening Hours: Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am - 1pm

For more details see: https://newdaychurch.uk/the-well

1 . UGC-Image-280318 Mayor of South Ribble Cllr Peter Mullineaux, Mayoress Margaret McManus, Elizabeth Morgan (LEF) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-280319 The Well Cafe at New Day Church Lostock Hall - seating Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-280320 The Well Cafe at New Day Church, Lostock Hall - the counter Photo: Submitted Photo Sales