Maya Ellis MP hails A582 upgrade funding as major step forward in tackling transport chaos

Maya Ellis, MP for Ribble Valley, has welcomed the Government’s confirmation of funding for long-overdue improvements to the A582, as part of a national £92 billion investment in roads and rail.

The announcement gives the green light to progress the next stage of the South Ribble Western Distributor project, including upgrades to notorious junctions such as the Flensburg Way and Centurion Way double roundabout, which is now earmarked for replacement with high-tech traffic signals.

The scheme, which also includes active travel and bus priority improvements, has been championed by Mrs Ellis and South Ribble MP Paul Foster, who have repeatedly pressed ministers to deliver investment in the region’s roads.

The upgrades form part of a wider strategy to reduce pressure on the M6 – a key focus of Mrs Ellis’ ongoing campaign to fix the knock-on congestion regularly experienced across the Ribble Valley.

Maya Ellis MP

“This is a big win for our area,” said Mrs Ellis. “Residents across Ribble Valley and South Ribble have waited far too long for action on this route. I’m absolutely delighted that plans to reconfigure the A582’s most congested junctions, backed by smarter technology and new active travel options, are now moving forward at pace.”

“When the M6 goes down, everything grinds to a halt. Traffic spills onto small country roads not designed for such volumes, bringing chaos to places like Longridge and Grimsargh. That’s why improving this part of the Preston road network matters so much. The A582 upgrade is a key piece of the puzzle in strengthening local resilience.”

In May, Mrs Ellis raised the issue of repeated M6 closures directly in Parliament, securing a commitment from the Secretary of State for Transport to meet and discuss long-term solutions.

She is also backing a proposed new River Ribble crossing to link Penwortham and Lea – which would connect the A582 to the Preston Western Distributor and provide an essential alternative route when the M6 is gridlocked.

“I’m grateful to the officials and ministers who’ve backed this,” she said. “But that’s only part of the job done. We need strategic improvements that futureproof our region’s infrastructure, and that means a nice new bridge to finish the job.”

Mrs Ellis also welcomed plans to upgrade the West Coast Main Line (North). This will involve investment in the power supply on the northern end to improve performance, enable the introduction of new electric services and support future growth. This extra power will enable the roll out of Northern’s electric fleet, electric freight growth, HS2 and smoother, more reliable timetables with fewer delays for passengers and freight.

“The upgrades to the West Coast Main Line will make a huge difference to rail users in our area,” she said.