Marsden savers raise £14k for North West Air Ambulance Charity

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has received a £14,060 donation from Marsden Building Society, thanks to the Society’s Affinity Saver account holders.

The Marsden’s Online Affinity Saver and branch Affinity Saver accounts enable savers to choose one of four charities to support, including the NWAA which has bases at Barton and Blackpool airports.

Each year, the Society donates 0.50% of the total average balance of all Affinity Saver accounts to the chosen charity. This means that the more money saved in those accounts, the more money the Society will donate.

This donation will help the charity provide urgent, pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured patients across the region.

L-R: Hattie Spree, Rachel Bates (NWAA) and Jas Finlayson (Marsden BS) at the NWAA base in Eccles

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “Supporting our local communities and the people who live within them is at the heart of the Marsden. North West Air Ambulance Charity provides a critical service for people living and working across the North West and we’re proud to be long-term supporters of their amazing work. It’s with great pleasure that we present the charity with this donation. Having relaunched our Affinity Saver for new account holders, we look forward to further growing our fundraising efforts to support their teams.”

Rachel Bates, Corporate & Trust Manager at North West Air Ambulance Charity, added: “North West Air Ambulance Charity makes a lifesaving difference to people in life-threatening or limb-threatening situations, across the whole of the North West. Marsden Building Society are long-term supporters and the donations from generous affinity account savers enable us to keep our crew equipped with the best medical equipment and skills to treat those who need it most.

“This support is vital as the North West Air Ambulance Charity is not part of the NHS and does not receive government funding. We are delighted to be part of this initiative.”

The Affinity Saver is available to new and existing Marsden Building Society members. Accounts can be opened online or in a branch. More information can be found at www.themarsden.co.uk.