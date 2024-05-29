Marsden relaunches affinity savers to support Lancashire charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire savers can help raise funds for local charities without spending a penny, thanks to Marsden Building Society's relaunched Affinity Saver accounts.

With a variable interest rate, the Society’s new Online Affinity Saver and branch Affinity Saver enable account holders to choose one of four charities to support: The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation, Pendleside Hospice, Trinity Hospice or the North West Air Ambulance.

Each year, the Society will donate 0.50% of the total average balance of all Affinity Saver accounts to the chosen charity. This means that the more money saved in those accounts, the more money the Society will donate.

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation launched in 2023 and has already awarded £30,000 in grants to non-profit organisations across Lancashire. The Foundation aims to support projects in the county focussed on three key themes; financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment.

Pendleside Hospice provides compassionate care for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families in Burnley and Pendle communities, while Trinity Hospice serves the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre areas. The North West Air Ambulance provides urgent, pre-hospital care to the most critically ill and injured patients across the North West.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “Following the successful launch of the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation, we wanted to find more ways to make a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. Through the relaunch of our Affinity Savers, we’re pleased to offer local people an easy way to raise funds for causes close to their hearts. All the money donated comes directly from the Society, so members can grow their savings whilst helping us do something truly amazing for the local community.”