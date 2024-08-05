Marsden launches business deposit accounts with rates up to 4.25%

By Jas Finlayson
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:59 BST

Marsden Building Society has unveiled a new suite of business deposit accounts designed to meet the diverse needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The latest additions to the Society’s portfolio offer interest rates of up to 4.25% and varying levels of access for increased flexibility. Available to open via the Society’s website or by post, the accounts are exclusively designed for UK-based Limited Companies, Limited Liability Partnerships or Partnerships.

The accounts on offer include:

  • Business Deposit Fixed Rate Bond (Issue 3) at 4.20% AER* fixed
  • Business Deposit Notice 95 (Issue 4) at 4.25% AER* variable
  • Business Deposit Notice 35 (Issue 1) at 3.75% AER* variable
  • Business Deposit Easy Access (Issue 4) at 3.50% AER* variable
Marsden Building Society's Principal OfficeMarsden Building Society's Principal Office
Marsden Building Society's Principal Office

A minimum deposit of £5,000 is required to open any business deposit account from the Marsden. Terms and conditions for each product can be found on the Society’s website.

Eligible businesses must also have less than 250 employees, and either an annual turnover of no more than £42.5 million and/or an annual balance sheet totalling no more than £36.5 million.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “As a mutual organisation, supporting SMEs aligns perfectly with our values. We’re thrilled to introduce these savings accounts, tailored to help SMEs achieve their goals. Whether it’s saving for short-term needs or long-term investments, we understand the importance of providing a secure and dedicated space for businesses to set aside funds separate from their day-to-day expenses.”

To apply for a business deposit account, or to view the full criteria, visit www.themarsden.co.uk/business-deposits.

