Marsden funds Money Matters programme for Pashtun carers in Burnley

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation awarded a £3,000 grant to the Flowhesion Foundation to fund a Money Matters programme for Pashtun carers in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Flowhesion Foundation helps minority and disadvantaged communities across East Lancashire and Greater Manchester live better, feel better and achieve more. In Burnley, the Foundation works to provide a support network for a wide range of issues, including financial literacy.

This funding will enable the Flowhesion Foundation to engage up to 45 Pashtun carers in a Money Matters programme. The workshops are designed to help members achieve financial security by teaching vital money management and budgeting skills, in addition to understanding how credit scores, taxes and other important aspects of the financial system work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions will run from the Jinnah Community Centre in Burnley until October 2025.

L-R: Mehran Ali, Carer and Money Matters participant, and Jas Finlayson, Marketing Manger at Marsden Building Society

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive of the Marsden Building Society, said: “Financial literacy is a crucial skill and it’s important to ensure our communities are equipped with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions. Financial services can be particularly daunting when moving to a new country, so this Money Matters programme is a key resource for Pashtun carers living and working within our community. We’re proud to help the Flowhesion Foundation deliver this much-needed programme and hope that its participants gain increased confidence in managing their finances.”

Imam Abdul Hafeez Siddique, Founder and Chief Executive of the Flowhesion Foundation, added: “We were delighted to receive this investment to strengthen the financial literacy of this diaspora. The cost-of-living crisis has made many of our communities vulnerable to financial exploitation. Through this programme we’re educating communities and ensuring they can build resilience and make sound financial decisions during these difficult times.”

Members of the Flowhesion Foundation also have continued access to case workers and counsellors, should they wish to seek additional support outside of the Money Matters workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This donation is one of eleven grants Marsden Building Society has awarded this year, totalling just over £30,000. The funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation aims to support projects in Lancashire focused on three key themes, financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment.