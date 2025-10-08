Marsden Building Society expands business offering with internal hire

Jilly Bell, Savings Development Manger at Marsden Building Society

Lancashire-based Marsden Building Society has announced the appointment of Jilly Bell into the newly created role of Savings Development Manager.

Jilly has worked within the Society for 16 years, advancing from Customer Representative to Branch Manager roles at the Society’s Barrowford and Nelson branches. She brings a wealth of experience in customer relations to this new role and will support the growth of the Society’s new business-to-business (B2B) division.

The Marsden offers a range of business deposit accounts to help organisations manage their savings, as well as a recently launched Workplace Savings scheme, which enables employers to support the financial well-being of their employees by allowing them to save directly from their salary.

As Savings Development Manager, Jilly will play a vital role in expanding the Society’s reach through business partnerships. By engaging new businesses and promoting the advantages of employee savings, the Society not only assists companies in supporting their workforce, but also encourages individuals to develop better financial habits.

Commenting on her appointment, Jilly said: “I’m excited to take on this new challenge at the Marsden. The Society truly lives its values and working for an organisation that supports its people and gives back to the community is very important to me.

“As Savings Development Manager, I’m most looking forward to developing new connections and building the Marsden’s profile within Lancashire’s business community. Having spent most of my career at the Society, showcasing the many benefits of partnering with us is something I’m passionate about - from supporting the financial well-being of businesses and their employees to the contributions we make to our local areas.”

Heather Crinion, Operations Director at Marsden Building Society, added: “We’ve experienced significant growth of our B2B offering this year and we’re pleased to welcome Jilly into this new role. Utilising her extensive knowledge of the Marsden and its members, I’m confident that she’ll be a driving force behind our ambitious plans to further develop our business savings proposition.”

Marsden Building Society was crowned ‘Employer of the year’ at the 2025 Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs), in addition to being named a finalist for ‘Business of the Year’ and ‘Apprentice Team of the Year’. For more information about the Marsden and its business products, visit www.themarsden.co.uk/business.