Market Place, Bolton Raises £3,972.23 for the Royal British Legion Bolton

Market Place, Bolton is proud to announce that this year’s partnership with the Royal British Legion Bolton has raised an incredible £3,972.23 to support veterans and their families.

Throughout the lead-up to Remembrance Day, the Royal British Legion team set up within the centre, offering shoppers the opportunity to purchase poppy merchandise in support of this vital cause. In addition, the Bolton Sea Cadets joined the initiative for a special day, engaging with visitors and sharing the importance of remembrance and community solidarity.

General Manager Nicola Shawcroft expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed:“We’re truly inspired by the generosity of our shoppers and the incredible efforts of the Royal British Legion Bolton team. This impressive total reflects the compassion and community spirit that makes Bolton so special. We’re proud to support such a worthy cause and to play our part in honoring those who have served.”

The fundraising success follows Market Place Bolton’s heartfelt Remembrance Garden, which featured handmade poppies from local schools and community groups, creating a collective tribute that resonated with visitors of all ages.

Display of artwork from local schools

Funds raised will go directly to the Royal British Legion, helping them continue their vital work supporting veterans, service members, and their families.

For more information, follow Market Place Bolton on social media for updates and community stories.