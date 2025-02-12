Mamma Mia - care home residents celebrate National Pizza Day with a virtual trip to Italy

What could be better on a cold February day? Staff and residents at Barchester’s Glenroyd Care Home in Blackpool had a fantastic time celebrating National Pizza Day on February 9th. It was the perfect excuse to sample lots of delicious, warming pizza!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the guidance of second chef Sharon, everyone experimented with a variety of toppings and flavour combinations—from exotic to classic and everything in between! Some residents’ added pineapple, others opted for spicier choices, and many enjoyed a classic Margherita. Many tried a folded Calzone for the first time or ventured out with a creamy base instead of tomato. Everyone ate their fill and declared National Pizza Day a triumph!

Adding to the excitement, residents enjoyed a virtual trip to Italy. They explored famous landmarks and learned about Italian history and culture. A themed quiz and lessons in Italian vocabulary had everyone engaged and working their brains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager, Yvonne Hand, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Pizza Day, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love pizza? Our fantastic chef did us proud and we all had a great time trying out new flavour combinations and toppings, it was a wonderful way to warm ourselves up!”

The residents at Glenroyd Care Home rolled up their sleeves to make delicious pizzas.

Ena, a resident, shared: “I absolutely love pizza! My grandchildren got me into it. We didn’t have it when I was growing up, but I am a total convert now. We’ve had loads to sample today with all kinds of different toppings. They have all been truly delicious!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Glenroyd care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Glenroyd provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 74 residents from respite care to long term stays.