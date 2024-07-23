Major investment set for Lancashire following multi million pound valuation project

By John WatsonContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Major investment is set for Lancashire following a multi million pound valuation project conducted by North West Property firm Landwood Group.

Landwood Group - expert asset managers, chartered surveyors and auctioneers - deployed six qualified surveyors to carry out rapid valuation surveys for LHV Bank.

Landwood surveyed and valued blocks of industrial sites, parades of shops and shopping centres across Bury, Blackpool, Ashington, Washington and Prudhoe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Parkinson, partner at Landwood and lead on this project said: “We were instructed to value a range of commercial properties throughout the North on behalf of secured lenders for a new lend based on a range of retail and industrial properties.

Richard Parkinson, Project Lead at LandwoodRichard Parkinson, Project Lead at Landwood
Richard Parkinson, Project Lead at Landwood

“We were able to carry out surveys and provide thorough reports with valuation advice in a very limited time frame which helped our client to move ahead quickly.

“Landwood Group’s experienced team is pleased to offer a thorough and efficient service to clients looking for valuations on property be it commercial, industrial or residential.”

Related topics:LancashireNorthWashingtonAshington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.