Major investment set for Lancashire following multi million pound valuation project
Landwood Group - expert asset managers, chartered surveyors and auctioneers - deployed six qualified surveyors to carry out rapid valuation surveys for LHV Bank.
Landwood surveyed and valued blocks of industrial sites, parades of shops and shopping centres across Bury, Blackpool, Ashington, Washington and Prudhoe.
Richard Parkinson, partner at Landwood and lead on this project said: “We were instructed to value a range of commercial properties throughout the North on behalf of secured lenders for a new lend based on a range of retail and industrial properties.
“We were able to carry out surveys and provide thorough reports with valuation advice in a very limited time frame which helped our client to move ahead quickly.
“Landwood Group’s experienced team is pleased to offer a thorough and efficient service to clients looking for valuations on property be it commercial, industrial or residential.”
