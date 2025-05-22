It’s big news for our four-legged friends this week – as Blackburn with Darwen Services, owned and operated by Extra MSA, open their doors to welcome well-behaved pooches at all of their sites – just in time for the summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No more puppy eyes while waiting outside: customers are now allowed to bring their dogs inside the main foyer on site, allowing them to explore communal spaces and food-hall seating.

And their adventure doesn’t stop there – with dog friendly drinking stations on site, outdoor areas and plenty of space to stretch their little legs, there is a lot for dogs and their owners to get excited about while stopping off on their travels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this is no accident: Extra have extended this new invitation at all their sites across the country, including Beaconsfield, Cobham and Leeds Skelton Lake, as the latest in many steps taken to become the most dog friendly operator in the country.

The move aims to be more inclusive of families travelling with their pets.

Though they’re not off the lead just yet. Extra plans to maintain some restrictions for the comfort of all of its visitors and tenants, including a requirement for dogs to remain on their leads at all times, and limiting their browsing to main areas only, with shops and food outlets still currently off limit for walkies.

Tom Dobson, CEO of Extra MSA, said: “We strive to cater to all the unique needs of families at our sites. Dogs are a core member of that unit, and we want to take any step we can to ensure their comfort, particularly on longer journeys.

“The wellbeing of road users is at the heart of every decision we make here at Extra; travelling with pets isn’t always easy and we want to change that with these latest changes. We’re excited to go the ‘Extra mile’ for our fellow dog owners and make their longer journeys smoother and more enjoyable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extra MSA retains the title for the top motorway service operator for customer satisfaction, having achieved this accolade in the 2023 Transport Focus Motorway Services User Survey.

To find out more about Extra MSA, visit: https://extraservices.co.uk/.