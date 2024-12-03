Magic Sparkles at Pear Tree House's Big Light Switch On

The residents and staff at Pear Tree House in Wesham, Lancashire, recently celebrated a memorable event, the "Big Light Switch On." This enchanting evening was brimming with laughter and joy, as residents, along with their families, were treated to delightful entertainment by the Ugly Sisters from the Initiate Theatre. Their captivating performance added a touch of whimsy to the night's festivities, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone present.

The highlight of the evening was a special guest appearance by Nathan Delfouneso, a member of the AFC Fylde first team and an academy coach. Nathan's presence was a significant treat for the residents, especially those who are football enthusiasts. His warm demeanor and engaging conversation ensured that every attendee felt appreciated and included.

The atmosphere was lively and joyous, with both young and old enjoying the festive spirit. It was heartwarming to witness the community coming together, creating lasting memories. Residents, staff, and visitors alike left with their hearts full and spirits lifted. The Big Light Switch On at Pear Tree House was indeed a magical evening, showcasing the care home’s dedication to providing its residents with remarkable experiences and a sense of belonging. Pear Tree House remains a beacon of warmth and community in Wesham, Lancashire.