Lytham travel agents raise over £500 for local charity with 14-mile walk

Hays Travel’s Camillae McArdle, Jayne Camba-Bermudez, Ebony Halsall, Chloe Challinor, Laura Hedhli, and Kate Chapman.

A group of Lytham travel agents have walked the 14 miles from their shop in Lytham to their colleagues’ shop in Cleveleys to raise money for a charity supporting local families.

The six-strong team from Hays Travel in Lytham have so far raised £506 for The Coastal Collective, a charity working with schools in the area to support children and families.

Hays Travel branch manager, Laura Hedhli, said: “We completed a 14-mile walk from Hays Travel Lytham to Hays Travel Cleveleys, raising money for The Coastal Collective. It was the back end of Storm Amy, and it was a challenge, especially down Blackpool Promenade in the strong winds, with sand being blown in our faces. But we powered through and we made it.

“We chose The Coastal Collective as it is a fabulous local charity that helps local children and families in most of the public schools in Lytham and St Annes. My family have received bespoke support from them, along with other families that I personally know. They offer family drop-in centres and baby courses, all for free. As a team we all felt so strongly about the work this charity does, in particular in supporting the wellbeing of new mums and dads.

Hays Travel charity walk

“They are expanding to offer more services helping children, so every penny we have made will contribute towards that. We are absolutely overwhelmed with the generosity and would like to thank everyone who has donated to such an amazing cause.”

Suzanne Thomas of The Coastal Collective said: “Everyone at The Coastal Collective is so incredibly grateful to the team at Hays Travel Lytham for giving up their time and for working so hard to raise money for our charity. I met the team as they were setting off and it was a windy, cloudy day, but their spirits were high and there was a real buzz of enthusiasm about the event.

“The money they have raised will be used to help children in our community. We are working with over 130 children across the Lytham St Annes cluster of schools, and we support families through our work at The Coastal Collective Family Hub St Annes and the Park View Pod, Lytham. We work with children from birth, and we support families with a range of challenges. The money raised will support our wellbeing programmes and will help us to reach more of those in need.”

Each Hays Travel branch is provided with a £500 budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local area; £200 of this is to be used to fundraise for charities which support young people’s mental health, the rest can be used for other charities chosen by the branch.

Hays Travel charity walk

In the last year, Hays Travel’s Local Community Partnership initiative across its retail network has donated over £177,000 to local charities.

To donate to Hays Travel Lytham’s fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/branches-to-beaches