Lose weight for good with Slimming World

As the nation's favourite weight loss organisation, Slimming World knows that changing the habits of a lifetime isn't always easy. That's why this November, they're reaching out to any past members who'd like to make this time the last time they ever lose weight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s New Year’s Eve. You’ve just planned next week’s menu, you’ve done the ‘big shop’ and you’re getting ready to see in 2025 in style.

Because you rejoined Slimming World in November, you’ve got a few weeks of weight loss under your (much looser) belt – you’re feeling calm, in control and so thankful that you didn’t put it off. You can’t remember the last time you went into January feeling so positive and so confident. This time, you know you’re going to get to target – and you’re going to stay there!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Development Manager for Slimming World in Central Lancashire, Fraser Walker, says "We know that changing the habits of a lifetime to lose weight and keep it off for good isn't always easy. Experts say we live in an obesogenic society, where plenty of high-calorie food is easily accessible and day-to-day activity is declining in the average person's lifestyle. That's why at Slimming World we don't just support members with the practicalities of eating healthily at any time of year and getting more physically active, but we also help them understand the emotional and psychological barriers that crop up along the way, as well as equip them with the tools and strategies to overcome their own personal hurdles."

Exclusive offer for past Slimming World members.

We all know how quickly the festive season sneaks up – with boxes of chocolates, mulled wine and mince pies everywhere you go. "It’s a lot of pressure for anyone – especially if your weight’s not where you’d like it to be" Fraser adds, "and our highly-trained Consultants understand that more than anyone because they’ve been there. That’s why we’re here. To support and help with all of this, and to keep you going, especially through life’s trickier times."

To help previous members make that first step into group, well ahead of the 'January rush', Slimming World are running an exclusive offer for anyone who has ever been a member before.

Fraser says "If losing weight’s still as important to you as it once was, please come back to group. There’s still time to start 2025 feeling lighter, brighter and on top of your dreams – and from Sunday 3rd to Saturday 16th November, you’ll get free membership when you rejoin and start a fresh weight loss journey. Just bring your old book or membership card back with you, and our Consultants will be delighted to help get you going again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll also be one of the very first people to receive a free copy of This time – Slimming World’s brand-new booklet especially for returning members, hot off the press. No matter what took you away from group or how long it’s been since you were last with us, this motivational mindset booster will help you fall in love with our generous eating plan Food Optimising all over again, guide you in uncovering the deeper reasons why you might have struggled in the past and help you make this time your time."

To find your local warm and friendly Slimming World group, visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk/nearest-group-search