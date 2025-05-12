Longridge Housebuilder Gives Show Home A Fresh Look

Leading developer Barratt Homes has worked with interior designers at Irresistible Designs to revamp one of the show homes at its Bowland Meadow development in Longridge.

The Ripon style show home at the Lancashire development has freshly dressed to impress and the designers have now shared their influences and choices for the interest of keen property seekers.

Michelle Wylson, Managing Director at The Irresistible Design Group, said: “The theme for the Ripon was designed to blend vintage and cottage elements in soft, charming colours and textures to create an elegant and welcoming look.

“The natural textures and cosy accents used throughout create a light and airy ambience which reflects the naturally landscaped environment of the local area.”

BM - One of the bedrooms inside the newly updated Ripon show home
BM - One of the bedrooms inside the newly updated Ripon show home

The Ripon itself is a four bedroom detached home with a modern family kitchen and dining room, a utility room and French doors that lead out to the garden.

Upstairs, there are three double bedrooms, with an en suite to the main bedroom, and an additional single bedroom which is ideal for a transformation into a home office space.

Michelle said: “The soft colour palette complements the spacious lounge and flows gracefully to the open-plan kitchen and dining area to create an ideal space for entertaining.

“We have also implemented an elegant range of timeless wallpapers that are breathtaking in their simplicity, consisting of a tranquil palette of dove grey, vintage rose, willow and pearl.”

BM - A typical dining area inside a Barratt home at Bowland Meadow
BM - A typical dining area inside a Barratt home at Bowland Meadow

The designers have also gone the extra mile and designed the bedrooms to also give teenagers and younger people ideas for making best use of their private spaces.

Michelle said: “Considering the Ripon has been built for families, we have designed teenage bedrooms to ignite a youthful style in keeping with the classic interior.

“The wallpaper in one room gives a bold statement which is complemented by the soft pink tones creating a fashionista style. In another, we have implemented a Star Wars theme with contrasting black and white elements to add depth and character.”

Alan Watt, Sales Director at Barratt Manchester, said “We hope that with this makeover, interested home buyers can come to Bowland Meadow to discover the amazing opportunities that are available whilst picking up an idea or two on how to make their homes much more unique.

BM - The child's bedroom inside the Alderney show home at Bowland Meadow
BM - The child's bedroom inside the Alderney show home at Bowland Meadow

“With our development now over 90% sold, it won’t be long until Bowland Meadow is completely sold out and we encourage anyone looking to invest in the Longridge lifestyle to visit our sales team.”

For more information on the homes available at Bowland Meadow, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8474.

For a wider selection of homes available in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Lancashire.

