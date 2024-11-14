Longridge Hall Care Home’s Jackie Collier wins prestigious care home worker award at The Great British Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Longridge Hall Care Home is thrilled to announce that team member Jackie Collier has been honoured with The Care Home Worker Award at the esteemed Great British Care Awards.

This award celebrates Jackie’s dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to the residents of Longridge Hall. Jackie consistently goes above and beyond to make each day as fulfilling as possible for residents, finding joy and fulfilment in bringing smiles to their faces.

The Great British Care Awards, held on Saturday, November 9, are a series of regional events throughout the UK, which recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals in the care sector.

Jackie’s achievement not only reflects her personal dedication but also highlights the supportive and positive environment cultivated at Longridge Hall.

Tracey Hartley, Care Home Manager at Longridge Hall, shared her pride in Jackie and her entire team, saying: “I am beyond proud of Jackie for receiving this well-deserved recognition. Her dedication and empathy make an incredible difference to our residents’ lives every day.

"Jackie’s award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team at Longridge Hall. Each team member plays a vital role in creating a warm and supportive home for our residents, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Jackie’s win is an inspiration to the entire team at Longridge Hall, reaffirming the home’s commitment to delivering exceptional care and fostering a compassionate community.

This recognition comes as a moment of celebration for Jackie, her colleagues, and the residents who benefit from her caring presence.

Jackie has commented: "Winning The Care Home Worker Award is truly an honour, and I feel incredibly grateful to be recognised among so many dedicated individuals in our field.

"At Longridge Hall, we're all like one big family, and the love and support we share really makes a difference in the care we provide. Every day, I am inspired by our residents and my wonderful colleagues, and this award is a testament to the commitment we all share in providing compassionate, high-quality care. I am excited to continue making a difference and bringing joy to our residents' lives."