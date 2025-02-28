Lodge’s support for Rosemere

Members of Preston’s The Lodge of Unanimity have donated a further £400 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, taking the total they have gifted to the charity in recent years to £1,850.

As previously, they raised their donation through end of meeting raffles and collections.

Lodge treasurer Trevor Phillips, who alongside Worshipful Master Peter Donnelly presented the donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s community and events fundraiser Yvonne Stott, said: “We have a long running connection with Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

“The charity is close to our hearts as a number of our members and people close to them have received treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre.”

Lodge treasurer Trevor (left) and Worshipful Master Peter with The Lodge of Unanimity’s latest donation

Yvonne said: “Our thanks to all lodge members for their ongoing support. It is very much appreciated.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk