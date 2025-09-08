Lodge donation in tribute to Dot

Members of Kirkham area’s Order of Women Freemasons Lodge Avenham 184 have donated £590 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation in tribute to one of their own, the much loved and missed Dorothy “Dot” Crean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The presentation was made by Dot’s daughter Beth Anderson, Dot’s sister Joan Swarbrick and her best friend of more than 50 years and fellow lodge member Sheila Douglas, who had organised fundraising events at a number of meetings and get-togethers following Dot’s passing from ovarian cancer at the age of 82 in March 2024.

Beth said: “Mum was a truly remarkable woman, who touched the lives of so many. She was a devoted mother and grandma, a caring sister and a loyal friend, always ready with kindness, encouragement, and a listening ear, who throughout her life embraced every opportunity to give back to her community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the 1970s through to the 1990s, Dot ran and then became secretary of a girl guiding unit in Grimsargh, where she lived with late husband Michael, Beth and son David before the family moved to Fulwood.

Dot Crean

Over the same period, Dot worked as a secretary at Fulwood’s The Derby School, a school for blind and partially sighted children. When it closed in 1988, Dot transferred to Galloways in Penwortham where she again worked as a secretary until her retirement.

Beth, who is married to Iain with whom she shares children Sam (26), Libby (23) and Michael (20), added: “Mum’s involvement with girl guiding was a great source of joy and pride. She inspired and supported countless young people, leaving a legacy of friendship and guidance.

“Mum was also a proud and dedicated member of the Order of Women Freemasons, where she built lasting friendships and found a strong sense of belonging. Through both of these associations, she formed deep connections that enriched her life and the lives of those around her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mum lived a full and happy life, filled with laughter, service, and love. She will be remembered with affection and gratitude for the warmth, strength, and friendship she shared so freely.”

Beth (left), Sheila (centre) and Joan present the Lodge Avenham 184 donation to Rosemere Cancer Foundation raised in tribute to Dot

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Dot sounds an amazing woman. This fantastic donation is testament to the high regard in which she is held by her friends in Lodge Avenham. We are extremely grateful to everyone, who donated in tribute to Dot. The funds will continue Dot’s support of her community as they will be used to help local people currently going through cancer treatment.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation funds items beyond NHS means such as cutting edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and therapies to make cancer patients’ treatment journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information and to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk