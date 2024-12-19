Location proves the draw for premium homes in Burscough

A location offering the ‘best of both worlds’ with a ‘property for everyone’ is behind Redrow’s success at The Grange at Yew Tree Park.

Located on Chancel Way, the development has proven to be a popular location with residents, offering countryside walks on the doorstep and the centre of Burscough just 10 minutes away.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “The Grange is in a sought-after spot, with plenty to see and do in and around the town of Burscough, making it an ideal place to set up home.

“Less than a mile from the development is the Leeds Liverpool Canal offering relaxing walks with views of the water, a mix of wildlife, architecture and countryside.

“It’s also home to Burscough Wharf with its range of leisure and retail facilities from craft shops to cycle hire for a ride along the towpath, as well as entertainment and eateries. A visit to the nearby 800-acre Martin Mere Wetland Centre is also a must for nature lovers.

“Coupled with this fantastic location is the choice of high-quality homes on offer here at The Grange at Yew Tree Park – which have both been key selling points for our buyers.”

All from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection, the properties at The Grange at Yew Tree Park include a mix of three, four and five bedroom homes. Including The Oxford Lifestyle, with an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate utility, cloakroom, lounge and an integrated garage. The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £380,000.

For those looking for a larger property there is The Hampstead, an impressive home with five double bedrooms and an integral garage. Downstairs there a large open-plan kitchen, dining and family room spanning the rear of the property. As well as a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, two with their own en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £545,000.

The development also has a selection of ‘Readymade’ homes which are energy efficient and brand new, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers and a host of extras included, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

For further information contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit the website.