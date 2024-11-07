Locals invited to take a look inside Garstang’s brand-new retirement community at upcoming Open Week

A retirement housebuilder in Garstang is hosting a showcase Open Week for local retirees on the hunt for their dream home.

Taking place between Tuesday 19th November and Saturday 23rd November, the event will give locals the chance to learn more about the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Stanley Place on Kepple Lane.

As well as helping to uncover the benefits of retirement living, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to provide information on property prices and give guests a guided tour of the development, allowing them to experience the vibrant lifestyle for themselves.

As an incentive, guests visiting Stanley Place for the first time will receive a £20 M&S voucher*.

With appointments available between 11am and 4pm, bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, comments: “With the UK’s growing ageing population, there is an increasing need to create more purpose-built homes and wellbeing-focused retirement communities designed to help older people live happier, healthier lives. All our developments, including Stanley Place, are created with community and independence at their heart to meet this demand. We therefore look forward to showcasing this at our upcoming Open Week and welcoming local retirees to discover how they can live life to the fullest.”

Providing the over 55s with style, function, and a taste of luxury living, Stanley Place is home to a mix of beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. Homeowners enjoy access to fantastic facilities, including a well-maintained landscape garden and spacious communal lounge for regular social events and a chance to unwind, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate visitors who come to stay overnight.

For peace of mind, a House Manager is on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while each property is fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.