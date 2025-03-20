Local Student Paramedic drives a truck full of aid in 11 vehicle convoy over 1,400 miles to Ukraine

Paul Holmes, a student paramedic from Lostock Hall, drove as part of a humanitarian convoy from the Northwest of England to Ukraine to deliver much needed aid. Paul drove a 4x4 down to Cambridge to link up with the charity Convoy4Ukraine. From there the convoy, which involved people from the UK, Ireland and across Europe, travelled over 1,400 miles and delivered 11 trucks full of humanitarian aid to the town of Mostyska in Ukraine for it to be further distributed across the country.

Convoy4Ukraine are a volunteer run charity who organise convoys to deliver trucks and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian communities affected by war. The charity travelled through 6 countries in 5 days and delivered vital aid including generators, an ultrasound machine, wheelchairs, crutches and books for a school being rebuilt in Kiev.

The team had the pleasure and privilege to meet the mayor of the town in Ukraine as well as many local Ukrainians who where touched by the support. Paul said, "the Ukrainians very kindly hosted a banquet in our honour to thank us for what we did".

Convoy4Ukraine welcomes involvement from the public and urges anyone who is interested in helping to visit the website for more information and ways to donate. The charity believes wholeheartedly in the importance of continuing support for Ukraine, which will save lives. Paul said "I have seen first hand the dignity, bravery and gratitude of the Ukrainian people and it is a memory I will keep with me forever".

In September Convoy4Ukraine is planning another convoy, which will include an attempt by Paul and the charity to purchase a fully working ambulance to deliver it to where it is much needed by the Ukrainian emergency services. Any donations from the public towards this would be very gratefully received and will help the charity carry out its vitally important work.

Meeting the mayor of Mostyka in Ukraine

Truck full of aid with one of the volunteers