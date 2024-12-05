Local student opens development with winning design

Local student Evie was the guest of honour when she officially opened the showhomes at Bloor Homes’ Kingfisher Place development in Lea after winning a competition to design a bedroom for one of the showhomes.

Evie was in Year 6 when Bloor Homes partnered with Lea Community Primary School last school year to encourage young designers to come up with a dream bedroom in advance of the launch this month (November).

Evie’s colourful ‘ice cream drip’ design was picked by the judges winning Evie a £50 Amazon voucher and it is featured in the 4 bedroom Langley showhome, one of the two showhomes at the new development off Riversway in Lea.

Lucy McCabe, Sales Director at Bloor Homes’ North West region, said: “We loved Evie’s bold and colourful design and were so pleased she could come and it brought to life by our interior designers when she officially launched the showhomes for us at Kingfisher Place."

Lynne Slater, Headteacher at Lea Community Primary School said: “We’re really proud to have partnered with Bloor Homes on this project which gave our students a real life opportunity to have their design turned into a real bedroom.”

The new development of three and four-bedroom energy efficient homes has the best of both worlds; a semi-rural location overlooking meadows with the Savick Brook running along the far end, yet close to great local amenities, schools and places to eat and drink.

Lucy adds: “Thank you to Evie for officially launching the showhomes and for such a fantastic design. We are looking forward to seeing our visitors’ reactions to it when they come and see the showhomes for themselves.”

The new homes start at £214,995 for a three bedroom Grovier house style and £349,995 for a four bedroom Morris house style.