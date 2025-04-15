Local Lancashire school receives £500 donation from Aldi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has donated £500 to a school in Lancashire to help enhance the school’s resources ahead of their return for a new half-term.

The donation is part of the supermarket’s ongoing efforts to support local communities and educational initiatives across the UK.

Maharishi School PTFA in Ormskirk was one of 10 schools to benefit from a £5,000 total donation from the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, provided in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

Alongside these donations, Aldi will be continuing to donate surplus food to local schools and charities from all its UK stores throughout the term.

Aldi has donated £500 to Maharishi School PTFA in Ormskirk ahead of the new half-term.

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi, said: “We’re delighted to be able to donate this grant to Maharishi School PTFA, and hope that the support will allow them to continue the fantastic work that they do in helping children to succeed.

“At Aldi, we are committed to supporting the local communities we serve, and this is one of many initiatives this year that will see us give back to people across Britain.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “We were delighted to disburse this extra funding from Aldi on top of the food donations the supermarket provides year-round.

“Donations like this are vital to allowing our school partners to support families across the community during these times of heightened demand.”

Lisa Smith, Chair of the PTFA atMaharishi School PTFA,said: “This funding will have a transformative impact on our organization and the individuals we support. It will enable us to expand our services, enhance our outreach, and provide more resources to those in need.

“With this support, we can create lasting positive change, empowering individuals to overcome barriers and achieve their fullest potential. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve."

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.