Local GPs comment on the substantial rise in hospital admissions due to a lack of vitamins

Dr Mark Wilshire and Dr Marc Crutchley, two GPs from Manchester are not surprised but equally concerned at the latest NHS figures showing hospital admissions for lack of vitamins soaring in England and have started to do something about it by launching their own range of vitamin supplements.

Dr Wilshere, from the Quayside Medical Practice in Oldham, said, “The NHS report highlights admissions for vitamin or iron deficiencies up by more than 10% year on year and as much as tenfold on 1998-99 and the number of people admitted to hospital in England because of a lack of vitamins or minerals is soaring. As local GPs we find this public health crisis very troubling, caring for patients who are experiencing the health consequences of growing deprivation.”

In 2023-24 there were 191,927 admissions where the main reason was a lack of iron, up 11% on 2022-23. The figure is almost 10 times the 20,396 hospital admissions for lack of iron in 1998-99.

There were also 2,630 admissions in 2023-24 where B vitamin deficiency (other than folate) was the main reason, up 15% on the previous year and more than triple the 833 in 1998-99, according to the HNS data.

Dr Mark Wilshere and Dr Marc Crutchley from Dr Marks

Dr Crutchley, also from the Quayside Medical Practice in Oldham, added, “We have seen vitamin deficiency get worse over the years, and not just for those living in a deprived area of the country. Dr Wilshere and I have started to do something about it, by creating higher strength and high-quality UK vitamins which we use ourselves. We just don’t believe the vast majority of vitamins in the marketplace today are really making a difference to people’s health.”

Dr Marks is the name of the GPs vitamin range. Health and nutrition by trusted doctors.

The doctors hope to make a real difference in replenishing the UK’s nutritional deficiencies and give as many people as possible better health and well-being.